Drainage Being Cleaned At 34 Places: Administrator Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that drainage is being cleaned at 34 places in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that drainage is being cleaned at 34 places in Karachi.

Billions of rupees were spent to make parks and open public spaces in different areas, said the administrator, who expressed these views while talking to media persons at Arshi Park, after inaugurating three renovated parks in Orangi Town here, said a statement.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Ali Ahmad Jan, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that there was a two acre plot in the place of Arshi Park in Orangi Town area on which debris and garbage were lying.

"Today this place is offering a beautiful and lush view, it is a pleasant change, he added.

"We are improving Bagh Ibn e Qasim, Safari Park, Hill Park and Burns Garden. Drainage works are underway at 30 to 35 places in Karachi which will help in drainage of rain water," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the condition of Frere Hall was very bad, the fountain and lights have been repaired to restore this historic building to its orignal condition.

