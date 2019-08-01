UrduPoint.com
Drainage Of Water Must Be Top Priority Of WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:17 PM

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanvir Iqbal Thursday directed WASA officials to complete the drainage of rain water on top priority basis to prevent inconvenience to citizens after city received rain here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanvir Iqbal Thursday directed WASA officials to complete the drainage of rain water on top priority basis to prevent inconvenience to citizens after city received rain here.

He directed all officials of sewerage divisions to drain out water from roads, metro routes and other low-lying areas of the city on war footing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak reached Hussain Agahi bazaar to check the rain water drainage arrangements. He directed WASA officials to utilize all possible resources to drain out rain water immediately.

