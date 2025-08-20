Drainage, Relief Efforts Reviewed In Certain Rain-hit Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan has visited various rain-affected areas to review drainage issues and relief efforts.
According to the district administration ,Gul Imam, Peerkach, Gara Baloch etc were inspected where the DC instructed on-ground administrative officials to ensure immediate drainage of water and to utilize all available resources for public convenience.
Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, the DC also appreciated the performance of the relief teams and emphasized that all ongoing activities in affected areas were being closely monitored to avoid any negligence.
He said the district administration was on high alert, with all relevant departments operating on an emergency basis.
He said all available resources would be utilized for the relief and development of the area.
APP/slm
