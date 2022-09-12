Drainage work started immediately after rain: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that as soon as the rain stopped in the city, drainage work was started in the areas where the water remained accumulated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that as soon as the rain stopped in the city, drainage work was started in the areas where the water remained accumulated.

"Old City area received more rain than other areas but the drainage system was working and the situation was under control due to cleaning of drains. In the light of previous experiences, special attention is being paid to low-lying areas and chokepoints. Even if there is more rain, all municipal staff and machinery will continue to work on the roads. Officers and staff have been instructed to start immediate work wherever the citizens need," the Administrator expressed these views while reviewing the situation caused by rain in Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Old City area and other areas, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and concerned officers of KMC and District Municipal Corporations were also accompanying him.

The Administrator Karachi said that in the end of the monsoon season, there has been light rain in different areas of Karachi but in most areas the process of drainage has started immediately.

"As soon as the new rains are over, the road rehabilitation work will be resumed quickly," he added.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi also visited the garden nullah and other nullahs and reviewed the water flow situation there.

He directed the concerned officers and engineers to constantly monitor the choked points of the drains and make every effort to ensure that the water level in the drains remains normal.

"If any obstruction comes up, it should be removed immediately as rainwater drains are the natural source of drainage and efforts are being made to make these sources as effective and efficient as possible," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that for any city its basic infrastructure is of utmost importance.

He said that providing facilities to the citizens of Karachi in their daily life is a top priority for which work is being done at all levels.