Drama By PML-N Not To Serve Any Purpose: Chohan

Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

Drama by PML-N not to serve any purpose: Chohan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan said on Friday Maryam Safdar's drama would not serve any political gains rather she would have to face more embarrassment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan said on Friday Maryam Safdar's drama would not serve any political gains rather she would have to face more embarrassment.

Speaking to a private news channel he said there was a record of Maryam Safdar receiving special meal from home when she was imprisoned, adding it was not hidden that she was given V.

VIP protocol in the prison.

He said "The daughter of the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif is a liar," adding she uttered this false statement to attract people's attention and to gain sympathy worldwide for the political asylum.

More Stories From Pakistan

