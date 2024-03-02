Open Menu

Drama Competition: MAC Revives Family Theater Tradition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Drama Competition: MAC revives family theater tradition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) In a bid to revive the cherished tradition of family-oriented dramas, the Multan Arts Council emerged as a beacon of cultural enrichment by arranging a competition of family dramas.

While addressing the ceremony at Multan Arts Council, the Additional Commissioner Coordination, Abdul Jabbar underscored the pivotal role of igniting the youth's passion for art and culture. He lauded the Multan Arts Council's proactive approach in nurturing talent and fostering a deep appreciation for the arts.

The Director of the Multan Arts Council, Dr. Riaz Hamdani also hailed the competition as a triumph for Multan, highlighting its role in providing a robust platform for budding artists and promotion of family-oriented theater.

Teams from the Multan Division showcased their talent in addressing pertinent social issues through compelling family dramas.

The drama "Babul Da Vehra" clinched the top spot whereas, closely behind was "Pyasay Loog," securing the second position, while Zafar Shahin's "Maya Ki Hawas" claimed the third position.

The resounding success of the divisional-level competition has paved the way for the winning drama to vie for top honors at the upcoming provincial-level contest scheduled for March-9.

“With each performance, the Multan Arts Council continues to reinforce its commitment to reviving the timeless tradition of family drama, ensuring that cultural heritage thrives and resonates with audiences of all ages”, said Hamdani.

Similarly, the concerted efforts of the council have garnered praise from all quarters, signaling a renaissance in the realm of theatrical arts, said different spectators including Asghar, Saad, Riaz Lodhi, Aliza Gillani and some others.

