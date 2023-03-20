UrduPoint.com

'Drama' Created By Imran To Avoid Indictment In Toshakhana Case: Mohsin Ranjha

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 11:00 PM

'Drama' created by Imran to avoid indictment in Toshakhana case: Mohsin Ranjha

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday, referring to Imran Khan's appearance before the trial court in Toshakhana case the other day and subsequent chaos, said that "all the drama was created to avoid indictment"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday, referring to Imran Khan's appearance before the trial court in Toshakhana case the other day and subsequent chaos, said that "all the drama was created to avoid indictment".

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI chief deep inside knew that the Toshakhana's case against him was an 'open and shut' case and he would soon be convicted.

"If Imran Khan wants dialogue with the government, he first must surrender himself before the law," he added. He claimed that PTI had besieged the court situated in Judicial Complex with "armed thugs".

