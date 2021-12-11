In connection with United Nation's the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Khwendo Kor - a local NGO here Saturday organized a theater drama to stop violence against women and girls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :In connection with United Nation's the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Khwendo Kor - a local NGO here Saturday organized a theater drama to stop violence against women and girls.

The drama was held in Sahibzada Auditorium Hall, University of Peshawar (UoP), and attended by a large number of students of Social Work Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Social Work Department UoP, Dr Shakeel Ahmed said that provincial government has taken pragmatic steps against gender-based violence and as many as 14 legislations were passed by the present government.

The event was also addressed by Chairman Khwendo Kor Bibi Maryam who said that the event was meant to end gender-based violence, highlight challenges faced by women in society, and find solutions to these bad social practices.

During conflict and crisis, we often see irreprehensible acts of gender-based violence, such as the selling of women and girls for money; demanding sex in exchange for food, water, or safe passage; or forcing girls into marriage against their will she added.

Advocate Masooma, Director Programs Khwendo Kor Dur-e-Shahwar, and Director Operations Khalid Usman also address the event.