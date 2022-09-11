Drama 'Jin and Jadogar' providing best recreation to children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council Executive Director (ED) Muhammad Rafiullah on Sunday said that a drama 'Jin and Jadogar' is staged on weekly basis in Alhamra and providing quality recreation to the children.

According to the official sources, the ED said the drama was enabling to develop creating skills among viewers.

He saw the drama and appreciated the performance of all the actors. Rafiullah said that various scenes of drama were quite educative for the children.

Later, he gave a prize of Rs30,000 to the entire cast of drama.