Drama Presented To Mark APS Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organised a stage drama “Great Presentation, Bravo Children” here on Sunday to mark the 9th anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar.

An FAC spokesman said that renowned actors performed in the play and depicted the cruelty of terrorists in attacking innocent children of APS. The performers also highlighted the bravery of soldiers who face attacks courageously and destroy their nefarious designs, he added.

