UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drama Titled 'main Keyun Azad Nahi' To Be Telecast On Feb 4

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Drama titled 'main keyun azad nahi' to be telecast on Feb 4

The Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Azad Kashmir with the joint venture of PAK Kashmir Society will present a drama titling "main keyun azad nahi (why I am not free)" on Kashmir Solidarity Day and will be telecast on Azad Kashmir Television at 3 pm on February 4 at Pilot High School Eid Ghah Road in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Azad Kashmir with the joint venture of PAK Kashmir Society will present a drama titling "main keyun azad nahi (why I am not free)" on Kashmir Solidarity Day and will be telecast on Azad Kashmir Television at 3 pm on February 4 at Pilot High school Eid Ghah Road in Muzaffarabad.

The programme coordinator Raja Imran told APP that the drama was portraying the overall deteriorating situation of Indian occupied Kashmir in common and the Indian ferocity of post August 5,2019 in IIOJK in particular which was giving the true picture of state sponsored terrorism of Indian rulers, he said.

He informed that characters of this drama were highly professional and they have prior displayed many stage dramas on Kashmir issue.

The characters of the drama including the writer of the drama is Shehzad Lolabi, Director Rustum Charli, Assistant Director Bilal Baloch, Program Coordinator Raja Imran and others.

Related Topics

India Sports Road Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir February August 2019 Post TV

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology lau ..

9 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

9 minutes ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

39 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

39 minutes ago

UAF arranges programs to express solidarity with K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.