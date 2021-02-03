Drama titled 'main keyun azad nahi' to be telecast on Feb 4

The Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Azad Kashmir with the joint venture of PAK Kashmir Society will present a drama titling "main keyun azad nahi (why I am not free)" on Kashmir Solidarity Day and will be telecast on Azad Kashmir Television at 3 pm on February 4 at Pilot High School Eid Ghah Road in Muzaffarabad

The programme coordinator Raja Imran told APP that the drama was portraying the overall deteriorating situation of Indian occupied Kashmir in common and the Indian ferocity of post August 5,2019 in IIOJK in particular which was giving the true picture of state sponsored terrorism of Indian rulers, he said.

He informed that characters of this drama were highly professional and they have prior displayed many stage dramas on Kashmir issue.

The characters of the drama including the writer of the drama is Shehzad Lolabi, Director Rustum Charli, Assistant Director Bilal Baloch, Program Coordinator Raja Imran and others.