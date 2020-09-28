UrduPoint.com
Drama Writing Course Titled "Art Of Writing" From Oct 9

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan has arranged two months long advanced course for new writers titled "Art of Writing" from October 9.

The course is being conducted by eminent playwright Shahid Nadeem and consists of writing classes followed by individual mentoring.

Students will bring their scripts, screenplays and short stories and they can also develop new ideas during the course, an official told APP on Monday.

He said that applicants are expected to have some experience of fictional or dramatic writings.

He said that the aim was to develop, revise and refine the scripts/short stories so that they can be presented to channels, publishers or production houses.

He said that the classes will be held on zoom platform and students from anywhere are welcomed to join adding that the classes will be held in English and urdu, and course length may be extended with mutual consent.

Ajoka may produce the selected scripts/stories for stage or media, he stated.

