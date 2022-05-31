Dramatic shift in winter viruses amid pandemic, shows Aussie research

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Researchers from the University of Sydney have led a study that revealed how the pandemic has changed normal winter viruses in Australia, and could lead to the emergence of unique, out-of-season variants.

The study, published in the Nature Communications journal and released to the public on Tuesday, showed that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common winter virus, had its regular patterns disrupted during the pandemic, due to border closures and lockdowns.

RSV is a common cold-like virus, however, in very young children, it can lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia.

Lead researcher John-Sebastian Eden, a senior research fellow from the University of Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, said that it was revealed that nearly all strains of RSV were eliminated in Australia from the beginning of the pandemic.

"Our genetic studies showed that most of the previous RSV strains had gone 'extinct' and that for each outbreak only a single genetic lineage had survived all the lockdowns," he said.

The researchers genetically sequenced hundreds of RSV positive samples collected before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and tracked the lineage of each strain.