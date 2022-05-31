UrduPoint.com

Dramatic Shift In Winter Viruses Amid Pandemic, Shows Aussie Research

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Dramatic shift in winter viruses amid pandemic, shows Aussie research

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Researchers from the University of Sydney have led a study that revealed how the pandemic has changed normal winter viruses in Australia, and could lead to the emergence of unique, out-of-season variants.

The study, published in the Nature Communications journal and released to the public on Tuesday, showed that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common winter virus, had its regular patterns disrupted during the pandemic, due to border closures and lockdowns.

RSV is a common cold-like virus, however, in very young children, it can lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia.

Lead researcher John-Sebastian Eden, a senior research fellow from the University of Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, said that it was revealed that nearly all strains of RSV were eliminated in Australia from the beginning of the pandemic.

"Our genetic studies showed that most of the previous RSV strains had gone 'extinct' and that for each outbreak only a single genetic lineage had survived all the lockdowns," he said.

The researchers genetically sequenced hundreds of RSV positive samples collected before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and tracked the lineage of each strain.

Related Topics

Australia Young Sydney Lead Border All From

Recent Stories

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

IGP condoles with family of martyred constable

18 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation visits SCCI

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

18 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Mu ..

Pak Vs WI: ODI matches moved from Rawalpindi to Multan

27 minutes ago
 13 POs arrested in sargodha

13 POs arrested in sargodha

18 minutes ago
 French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour bat ..

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

18 minutes ago
 Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

Taiwan lowers forecast for 2022 economic growth

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.