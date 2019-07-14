UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRAP Action Against Unregistered Drugs On The Cards

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:40 PM

DRAP action against unregistered drugs on the cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 2,000 unregistered, unapproved and aphrodisiac medicines, whitening creams of different categories including allopathy and herbal, are still available in the markets and the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) had decided to take action against them.

Sources associated with DRAP and manufacturing of medicines revealed it here and added that mostly such brands fall under the category of aphrodisiac, spurious and unregistered medicines, which are smuggled from India, China and Afghanistan and often sold online through mobile phones, putting the health of public at risk.

Over 2,000 brands of such medicines including Viagra, Black Cobra, vivax,vigorex, vimax and many other such brands were being sold without any check with attractive advertisements online sources like mobile phones, e-mails, etc.

A big market of Rs 5.50 billion consists of only aphrodisiac drugs in which Rs 4 billion medicines were smuggled into the country without paying any tax.

The owners of companies of these medicines were minting money at their own free will, it was learnt.

Similarly, mushroom growth of poor-class cosmetics including whitening creams production by unregistered companies might create skin diseases. These creams have not been approved by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), a report added.

Another matter of concern is that no online data of prices is available from the pharmaceutical companies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Mobile Drugs China Money Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Gambian Ambassador praises UAE for providing human ..

12 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council, Civil Defence Youth Council d ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council recalls 4 ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Falcons out to soar at 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Cha ..

42 minutes ago

65% of Fujairah beach project completed

57 minutes ago

Dubai Police foil two drug smuggling attempts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.