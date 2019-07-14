DRAP action against unregistered drugs on the cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 2,000 unregistered, unapproved and aphrodisiac medicines, whitening creams of different categories including allopathy and herbal, are still available in the markets and the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) had decided to take action against them.

Sources associated with DRAP and manufacturing of medicines revealed it here and added that mostly such brands fall under the category of aphrodisiac, spurious and unregistered medicines, which are smuggled from India, China and Afghanistan and often sold online through mobile phones, putting the health of public at risk.

Over 2,000 brands of such medicines including Viagra, Black Cobra, vivax,vigorex, vimax and many other such brands were being sold without any check with attractive advertisements online sources like mobile phones, e-mails, etc.

A big market of Rs 5.50 billion consists of only aphrodisiac drugs in which Rs 4 billion medicines were smuggled into the country without paying any tax.

The owners of companies of these medicines were minting money at their own free will, it was learnt.

Similarly, mushroom growth of poor-class cosmetics including whitening creams production by unregistered companies might create skin diseases. These creams have not been approved by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), a report added.

Another matter of concern is that no online data of prices is available from the pharmaceutical companies.