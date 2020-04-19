DRAP advises to support pharmacists to ensure medicines' availability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Drug Regulations Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Sunday advised concerned administrations to take measures in order to support pharmacists for ensuring the continuity of pharmaceutical care to the people across the country in wake of COVID-19 situation.

The pharmacists and their team should be included in the groups of healthcare and essential workers who are to be tested for COVID-19, Director Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP, Dr Abdur Rashid said while sharing the advisory on Sunday.

He said that pharmacists could play an even greater part in the fight against COVID-19 and they must be recognized as key-workers by fully including them in emergency protocols and freedom of movement during lockdown.

All stakeholders concerned have been asked to ensure that pharmacists and their team should have access to appropriate protective equipment, according to guidelines of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the Hague, Netherlands and in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

He said that pharmacists and their teams are key partner in this national health crisis. Pharmacists have major role in the delivery of services such as counseling of patients, patient safety, adverse drug reactions reporting and manufacturing, distribution, storage, dispensing and provision of therapeutic goods.

He added through this advisory, DRAP intended that all stakeholders must recognize pharmacist as an integral part of their healthcare team and support them in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that pharmacists and their teams are providing valuable service to communities, and contributing to easing the enormous strain being placed on our country health systems during this pandemic.

Dr Abdul Rashid said that pharmacists are making sure that patients, particularly the vulnerable, receive their medicines despite the quarantines and lockdowns.