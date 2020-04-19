UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRAP Advises To Support Pharmacists To Ensure Medicines' Availability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:51 PM

DRAP advises to support pharmacists to ensure medicines' availability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Drug Regulations Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Sunday advised concerned administrations to take measures in order to support pharmacists for ensuring the continuity of pharmaceutical care to the people across the country in wake of COVID-19 situation.

The pharmacists and their team should be included in the groups of healthcare and essential workers who are to be tested for COVID-19, Director Division of Pharmacy Services, DRAP, Dr Abdur Rashid said while sharing the advisory on Sunday.

He said that pharmacists could play an even greater part in the fight against COVID-19 and they must be recognized as key-workers by fully including them in emergency protocols and freedom of movement during lockdown.

All stakeholders concerned have been asked to ensure that pharmacists and their team should have access to appropriate protective equipment, according to guidelines of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the Hague, Netherlands and in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

He said that pharmacists and their teams are key partner in this national health crisis. Pharmacists have major role in the delivery of services such as counseling of patients, patient safety, adverse drug reactions reporting and manufacturing, distribution, storage, dispensing and provision of therapeutic goods.

He added through this advisory, DRAP intended that all stakeholders must recognize pharmacist as an integral part of their healthcare team and support them in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that pharmacists and their teams are providing valuable service to communities, and contributing to easing the enormous strain being placed on our country health systems during this pandemic.

Dr Abdul Rashid said that pharmacists are making sure that patients, particularly the vulnerable, receive their medicines despite the quarantines and lockdowns.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rashid Netherlands Sunday All

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

41 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

41 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.