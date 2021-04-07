DRAP allows Aziz Fatima Hospital to recruit volunteers for vaccine trials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed Aziz Fatima Hospital (AFH) Faisalabad to recruit one thousand volunteers for trial of the third phase of Chinese vaccine against Covid-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has allowed Aziz Fatima Hospital (AFH) Faisalabad to recruit one thousand volunteers for trial of the third phase of Chinese vaccine against Covid-19.

A spokesman of the AFH said that selected volunteers will be given three doses of vaccine during a period of three months.

However, volunteers will have to visit hospital eight times. He further said that volunteers will be compensated with travelling allowance of Rs.16,000 in total. He further said that interested volunteers could register themselves till April 10.

The selected volunteers would be given a schedule for their visits to the hospital later on.