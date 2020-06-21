DRAP allows import, manufacturing of Remdesivir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Sunday issued registration letters for import and manufacturing of Remdesivir.

According to spokesman ministry of National Health Services, on increasing demand, approvals are issued to two importers and 14 local manufacturers.

He said that Remedesivir is used on consultant's advice for critically ill patients of COVID.

He added Remdesivir was approved for emergency use in a special emergency meeting in order to ensure early availability.

After that, Drug Pricing Committee was convened to recommend price of Remdesivir to Federal Cabinet for approval.

He said that DRAP's permission allows Remdesivir's emergency use in critically ill COVID-19 patients to ensure availability issue.

He informed that registration letters for Remdesivir's import and local manufacturing were issued, after fixation of price from the federal cabinet, for emergency use of this drug. Remdesivir was recently approved by US FDA for emergency and compassionate use.

He said that in a similar approval, DRAP authorized two importers and 14 local manufacturers for meeting the demands of the institutions and hospitals treating critically ill patients.

The use of this drug is limited to the seriously ill patients of COVID-19 for whom Physicians decide to opt for the use of this emergency use drug after thorough evaluation of patient's condition and chances of survival.

As soon as regulatory authorities of US, Japan, UK and Europe authorized its compassionate use, DRAP started to issue NOCs for importation of Remdesivir on patient need basis.

He said such approval is issued immediately. However, to ensure availability of Remdesivir injection in sufficient quantity, DRAP held an emergency Registration board Meeting for grant of registration.

He said that after that, Drug Pricing Committee meeting was convened to recommend maximum price to Federal Cabinet for final approval as a statutory requirement under Drug Pricing Policy 2018.

Remdesivir is a new antiviral medicine recommended for use in moderate to severe disease by Pakistan's National Management Guidelines and has been shown to shorten the duration of illness.

He said that registration letters are issued to importers and local manufacturers for making this drug available in sufficient quantities by couple of weeks.

This permission is granted with conditions that Remdesivir injection will not be placed in the open market and would be given to institutions and hospitals only.

Local manufacturers having registration of Remdesivir will strictly monitor the clinical usage of this emergency use drug and report any unwanted effect to DRAP immediately.