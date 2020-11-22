UrduPoint.com
DRAP Approves Locally Invented Device To Detect COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:43 AM

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect COVID-19

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved registration of locally made medical device COVID-19 Rapid Artificial Intelligence Detection (COV-RAID) to detect the corona infection in suspected person's lungs within a minute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved registration of locally made medical device COVID-19 Rapid Artificial Intelligence Detection (COV-RAID) to detect the corona infection in suspected person's lungs within a minute.

A DRAP official on Saturday said the COV-RAID was a window based software programme based on python using TensorFlow and Keras libraries. The device developed by the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan would employ Convolutional Neural Networks to predict the COVID-19 in suspected individuals, he added.

He said the purpose to register this device was to identify suspected patients economically using X-Rays and the product was approved for the secondary detection of COVID-19 virus.

As per registration certificate, this registration would be valid for a period of five years and the registration was allowed subject to the conditions specified in the DRAP Act, 2012 and the rules made there-under.

Commenting on this, DRAP Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf said the device would significantly support in the treatment of the coronavirus patients in Pakistan. He added the device would be available throughout the country soon.

He said this technology was being used by only few countries of the world and Pakistan would start using this technology for the first time for the COVID-19 detection and treatment.

He said Pakistan would also provide this device to other countries. He said this was a great success of Pakistan that an important device had been invented at a local level to diagnose infection in lungs and also quantity of infection.

