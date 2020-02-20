UrduPoint.com
DRAP Conducts Country-wide Action Against Coronavirus Protection Equipment Overpricing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday conducted countrywide raids against the elements who were selling overpriced personal protection equipment (PPE) against coronavirus.

According to a DRAP spokesman, the authority had initiated strict surveillance of market for selling overpriced PPE on direction of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and against complaints by the general public.

He said DRAP also published a public notice in various newspapers on February 15 to prohibit the overpricing of those equipment. The public was encouraged to file complaints against such elements who were selling face masks, goggles, face shields, tyvek suits, gloves etc.

on higher prices than those of December 2019.

Subsequently, he said, Federal Inspectors of Drugs (FIDs) were directed to visit various medical stores, distributors and pharmacy stores to survey the prices of PPE such as N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, goggles and other equipment used for protection against coronavirus.

He said in today's activity, five cases were registered during raids by FIDs in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. Stocks of overpriced face masks were seized and declared not to be dispose of.

He said DRAP would ensure availability of such necessary items for protection of public health and elements involved in heinous crimes of illegal profiteering over serious issue will be penalized as per law. /395

