DRAP Decides To Adopt UK's Standards For Ventilators : Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to adopt the United Kingdom's standards for ventilators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has decided to adopt the United Kingdom's standards for ventilators.

In a tweet, the federal minister said Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and DRAP have received more designs of ventilators.

"DRAP will adopt UK standards for ventilators. Details in this regard are available at DRAP website", Fawad Chaudhry said.

"Manufacturing of ventilators will begin as soon as the quality clearance process is completed", he added.

