DRAP develops software for online applications submission

(@imziishan)

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has developed and introduced automated system of data integration for drugs and their manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has developed and introduced automated system of data integration for drugs and their manufacturers.

Addressing an event here on Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said this is the finest example of use of modern technology by using information management systems to ensure transparency.

He congratulated DRAP on this landmark achievement and emphasized on the need of strict compliance to the essentials of good governance including accountability, transparency, efficiency and stakeholders engagement.

He said Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (PIRIMS)'s deployment will streamline the requirements, procedures, and assessment by DRAP's officers in order to ensure that timelines are followed in a conspicuous manner. DRAP chief executive officer Asim Rauf said this stakeholder meeting has been arranged to show the people that DRAP is moving towards a transparent environment.

He added in order to curtail any type of deviation from standard procedures, PIRIMS has been implemented with clear timelines.

He said this system will not allow any discretion. Real time reports of on site inspections and assessments performed by our officers will become a part of the management system for future references.

He said PIRIMS will help DRAP to attain status of World Health Organization (WHO) listed authority which requires clarity and transparency in every function. The officials from DRAP apprised that the authority has deployed PIRIMS for switching towards a paperless working environment.

The automated management system integrates licensing, registration, inspections and pharmacovigilance activities and provides a platform to pharmaceutical industry for submission of applications, regulatory correspondence and feedback or complaint mechanism to address problems faced by the applicants.

On this software, DRAP's officers would be able to transparently view, assess and process various matters related to registration of drugs, licensing of pharmaceutical units and inspection activities.

The procedures on the software follow strict protocols to ensure timelines of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are met by the officers.