DRAP directs to promote medicines' generic names prescriptions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Federal capital have been asked to take necessary measures for promoting generic prescriptions by doctors and discourage the practice of incentivized prescription of medicines in the best interest of the patients.

According to an official of DRAP, the direction has been issued through a letter written by Director Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Dr Abdur Rashid to all authorities concerned on receiving various complaints from the citizens through the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) regarding prescription by generic Names of medicines.

He said that several complaints have been received on PMDU wherein citizens have raised concern over company-influenced brand-based prescription of medicines by doctors in government and private sectors.

The authorities have been asked that this practice adds to the economic burden of the country and also puts a financial load on patients due to the purchase of pricier brands while such practice is also against the code of ethics for medical and dental practitioners, he added.

The official said that as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensures access to safe, quality, and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.

The earliest availability of new treatment opportunities for the people of Pakistan in accordance with international practices of safety, quality, and efficacy, is the key responsibility of the state, he added.

He said that DRAP is on the way to become a world-class regulatory organization at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementation of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

He said that DRAP is adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration, and monitoring of safety, quality, and efficacy of therapeutic goods. He said that the harmonization of regulatory standards will improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality, and will ultimately promote public health.

He said that the authority was established in 2012 enacted under DRAP ACT, 2012. The authority is mandated for effective coordination and enforcement of the Drugs Act, 1976 to regulate, manufacture, import, export, storage, distribution, and sale of therapeutic goods in the country.

395/