DRAP intensifies crackdown on counterfeit, spurious drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday intensified its ongoing crackdown on manufacturing and sale of spurious and counterfeit drugs.

On the directives of Federal Minister Of National Health Services, Regulations And Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, the teams of DRAP, district administration conducted two major operations in Karachi, said spokesman of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

He said the teams raided a factory producing fake medicines in Karachi's Saudabad area recovering counterfeit drugs worth millions.

The spokesman said that the police had lodged a case against those involved after seizing the raw material, packing material, and all the medicines.

Similarly, the drug control team raided a pharma distributor in Gulshan e Iqbal,Karachi, and during the raid, a huge quantity of unregistered psychotropic narcotics was seized.

The minister said that legal action would be taken against the accused, and the people involved in the illegal trade of fake and unregistered medicines would be brought to justice.

He said that he would not rest until eliminating the trade of fake and unregistered medicines from the country, adding that the ministry was ensuring all necessary measures to supply quality and standard medicines.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that improvement in the health sector was his top priority.