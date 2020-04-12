DRAP introduces health reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has passed and issued an order to introduce crucial health reforms to block the errors in drugs indications in all healthcare establishments and hospitals running across the country.

According to the DRAP sources, emphasis was being laid to the health reforms on the establishment of pharmacy and therapeutic committee in each hospital and to make it functional in all hospitals.

Senior most physician be its chairman and chief pharmacist as its secretary, others members senior most surgeon in accordance with the specialties, director finance, and relevant clinical pharmacist.

The number of beds strength, number of wards, especially and requirement of clinical pharmacists in the drug administration should be clearly mentioned on patient chart in the hospitals.

On the patient chart, a column for ward note by the clinical pharmacist will be printed who will add his note on it regularly.

The clinical pharmacist will be deputed in wards, where during the ward round with professors/physicians and hospital administration would be mandatory.

Digital pharmacy services including computerization of inventory of hospital medicine and surgical disposables stores would be made.

Pharmacy department in hospitals will act as independent Department of Pharmacy like other departments of medical, surgical etc. working under the direct control of Principal/Medical Director, Medical Superintendent.

Chief Pharmacist will act as Director/Drug Controller of the hospitals.

