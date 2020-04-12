UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRAP Introduces Health Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

DRAP introduces health reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has passed and issued an order to introduce crucial health reforms to block the errors in drugs indications in all healthcare establishments and hospitals running across the country.

According to the DRAP sources, emphasis was being laid to the health reforms on the establishment of pharmacy and therapeutic committee in each hospital and to make it functional in all hospitals.

Senior most physician be its chairman and chief pharmacist as its secretary, others members senior most surgeon in accordance with the specialties, director finance, and relevant clinical pharmacist.

The number of beds strength, number of wards, especially and requirement of clinical pharmacists in the drug administration should be clearly mentioned on patient chart in the hospitals.

On the patient chart, a column for ward note by the clinical pharmacist will be printed who will add his note on it regularly.

The clinical pharmacist will be deputed in wards, where during the ward round with professors/physicians and hospital administration would be mandatory.

Digital pharmacy services including computerization of inventory of hospital medicine and surgical disposables stores would be made.

Pharmacy department in hospitals will act as independent Department of Pharmacy like other departments of medical, surgical etc. working under the direct control of Principal/Medical Director, Medical Superintendent.

Chief Pharmacist will act as Director/Drug Controller of the hospitals.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs All

Recent Stories

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

12 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

12 minutes ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

12 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Authority launches Sharjah Virtual Re ..

13 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses developm ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.