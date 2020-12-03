UrduPoint.com
DRAP Introduces Online Medicines' Safety Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:42 PM

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in partnership with the U.S. government, on Thursday launched the innovative online mechanism to effectively evaluate the safety and effectiveness of medicine, leading to greater health security in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), in partnership with the U.S. government, on Thursday launched the innovative online mechanism to effectively evaluate the safety and effectiveness of medicine, leading to greater health security in the country.

According to an official of DRAP, this system will enable the Government of Pakistan to more quickly meet all international standards of ensuring safety of medicines in the country.

He said that the Government of Pakistan, in partnership with the U.S. Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), worked together to create the platform to comply with international pharmaceutical standards.

The platform, called the Pakistan Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (PIRIMS), will integrate the registration, inspection, licensing, and monitoring of approved medicines into one platform.

With PIRIMS, regulators can more quickly and effectively monitor medicines in the development and approval processes, and pharmaceutical companies will be able to more quickly and easily apply for permission to produce a medicine.

In the past, it could take several years and cost millions of rupees for a pharmaceutical company to register a drug, that time and cost will now be greatly reduced, allowing Pakistani companies to bring safe, effective medicines to market more quickly and less expensively.

This partnership will allow Pakistan to increase its participation in the international community and apply for Level Three Compliance with the World Health Organization's Global Benchmarking Tool, a globally accepted model to evaluate the maturity of a country's regulatory framework.

It will also allow DRAP to apply for membership in the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme, an international cooperative to standardize pharmaceutical standards, he added.

"We are pleased to partner with the Government of Pakistan to ensure this system complies with international standards, strengthening health services across the country," said USAID Deputy Mission Director Michael Nehrbass.

"Pakistan already has one of the best laboratory networks in the region as a result of our work together, and this new capability will likely lead to further development and international investment in the pharmaceutical industry."/395

