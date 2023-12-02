Open Menu

DRAP Issues Directions To Syrups' Manufacturers

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 08:21 PM

DRAP issues directions to syrups' manufacturers

The ministry of Health on Saturday directed all pharmaceutical companies making syrups to ensure pre-sale testing of glycerine and sorbitol

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The ministry of Health on Saturday directed all pharmaceutical companies making syrups to ensure pre-sale testing of glycerine and sorbitol.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, glycerin and sorbitol are used to make cough and allergy syrups. He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared glycerine density diethylene glycol as harmful to health.

He said that in Indian cough syrup, children have died due to diethylene glycol. He said that Dr Nadeem Jan has laid the foundation of merit and transparency in DRAP.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that strict crackdown is being done against fake and unregistered medicine sellers. He said that providing quality medicines and services to the people is my mission Dr Nadeem Jan said, "I am ensuring my mission by representing the aspirations of the people."

