DRAP Operation Against Substandard Medicines Continues

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:22 PM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday continued its operation in the federal capital against unregistered, substandard and smuggled medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday continued its operation in the federal capital against unregistered, substandard and smuggled medicines.

According to an official of DRAP, a team of Federal Drug Inspectors of DRAP raided Adkak Pharmaceutical company and seized a stock of unregistered medicines.

The team observed that there were unhygienic arrangements in making of the medicines at the factory. The team sealed the company under drug act.

He said that such raids will continue in future also and the DRAP will seize smuggled medicines stock and medicines on unauthorized price increase.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza directed the DRAP teams to continue crackdown against pharmaceutical companies for unauthorized increase in the prices of their medicines and to control smuggled medicines.

He directed the DRAP to take strict action against overpricing and start active surveillance. He also directed them to seize the medicines in case of overpricing and added that legal action will be taken against those involved in unauthorized increase in prices of medicine.

He said that after reduction in prices of medicines, strict compliance of the companies will be ensured. The crackdown will continue against those companies who are not selling medicine on approved prices, he added.

He said that the government will ensure availability of life saving drugs in the country on approved prices.

