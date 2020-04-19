UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DRAP Permits 53 Pharma Companies To Produce Hand-sanitisers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

DRAP permits 53 pharma companies to produce hand-sanitisers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan(DRAP) has granted temporary permission to 53 pharmaceutical companies to produce hand sanitisers so that practice of sale of artificial sanitizers in market could be restricted.

The health sources at DRAP said that the step had been taken to discourage hoarding and profiteering by some companies, which had been preparing poor quality sanitisers to make money. It is learnt that 4,000 unregistered and forged pharma companies involved in manufacturing and selling of substandard sanitisers to mint money.

DRAP has asked all 53 companies to prepare saniser as per the standard of the World Health Organisation and print all kinds of directions on every pack. DRAP has granted permission to companies til July 2, 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Drugs Sale Money July 2020 Market All

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

30 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

30 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

45 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

60 minutes ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.