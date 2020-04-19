DRAP permits 53 pharma companies to produce hand-sanitisers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan(DRAP) has granted temporary permission to 53 pharmaceutical companies to produce hand sanitisers so that practice of sale of artificial sanitizers in market could be restricted.

The health sources at DRAP said that the step had been taken to discourage hoarding and profiteering by some companies, which had been preparing poor quality sanitisers to make money. It is learnt that 4,000 unregistered and forged pharma companies involved in manufacturing and selling of substandard sanitisers to mint money.

DRAP has asked all 53 companies to prepare saniser as per the standard of the World Health Organisation and print all kinds of directions on every pack. DRAP has granted permission to companies til July 2, 2020.