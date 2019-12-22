DRAP seeks pharma companies promotional activities' data

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has asked all pharmaceutical companies to submit their expenditure data regarding promotional activities including sampling for the last two years, from 2017 to 2019.

As per Rule 33 (related to registration, licensing and advertisement) of the Drugs Act 1976, no pharmaceutical firm/company should spend more than five per cent of their turnover on advertisement, sampling to prescribers and other promotional activities in respect of drugs.

DRAP has issued a notification in this regard, seeking record of pharma companies for the last two years, so that an audit of the record could be done to check misappropriation in allocation of more than five per cent turnover.

The country's aelophathic medicines market consists of around $.

12 billion per annum in which 38 per cent shareholders are multinational companies.

Meanwhile, a leader of Pakistan Pharmacists Association and Drugs Lawyers Forum Dr Noor Advocate termed the government move a right step, which would discourage pharmaceutical companies, mostly multinational companies, to oblige senior doctors and professors for prescribing brands of specific companies.

He cited the example of a simple pain-killer (Diclofenae sodium), which is available for only 98 paisa in the market by national pharmaceutical companies. However, the multinational companies sell the same medicine for Rs 19.5 per tablet. He said that the DRAP move would definitely bring down prices of medicines in the country.