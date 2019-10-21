DRAP seizes overpriced medicines in various cities

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Monday seized stocks of overpriced medicines in various cities during a crackdown

According to an official of DRAP, a team of Federal Drug Inspectors and Provincial Drug Inspectors raided the Drug Line Pharma Wholesale Marketin Multan and sealed the wholesale pharma on overpricing.

He said that the team observed that the 20-medicine pack of blood pressure 'Adalat' was being sold on price of Rs 1,200 while the actual price of the medicine was Rs 120.

Similarly, 'Adalat LA 30mg' was being sold on Rs 1,900 against actual price of Rs 400 while medicine Acetazolamide was being sold on price of Rs 1,350 against actual price of Rs 62.

He said that the DRAP team raided on secrete information and added that such raids will continue in future also and the DRAP would seize medicines stock on unauthorized price increase.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza directed the DRAP teams to continue crackdown against pharmaceutical companies for unauthorized increase in the prices of their medicines.

He directed the DRAP to take strict action against overpricing and start active surveillance.

He also directed them to seize the medicines in case of overpricing.

He said that legal action would be taken against those involved in unauthorized increase in prices of medicine.

He said that after reduction in prices of medicines, strict compliance of the companies would be ensured. The crackdown would continue against those companies who were not selling medicine on approved prices, he added.

He said that the government would ensure availability of life saving drugs in the country on approved prices.