DRAP team seizes spurious drugs from G/9 Markaz Pharmacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A team of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and district health authorities Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday raided Ali Pharmacy in G/9 Markaz, and seized a large quantity of smuggled, Indian, unregistered medicines and spurious drugs, said a spokesman of the ministry.

According to spokesman of the ministry, DRAP has launched a nationwide crackdown campaign to prevent counterfeit and substandard medicines.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said that the crackdown against unregistered and fake drugs would continue till elimination of such menaces from the country. The people involved in fake drug business would not be spared.

He said the provision of standard medicine to masses was right of the people.

Meanwhile, DRAP team raided a fake pharmaceutical company in Port Qasim, Karachi, recovered huge quantities of illegal drugs being manufactured without a technical team and sealed the factory.

The spokesperson said the manufacturing of unregistered fake drugs was continuing without a technical team and microbiology labs amid inadequate hygienic conditions at the factory.

The Drap authorities ordered a halt to production activities against the management of the factory, ordering them not to dispose of the suspect stock of drugs prepared for twenty-eight days.

Patel said the government was determined to eradicate counterfeit and illegal medicines, and asked the DRAP to take all possible measures to ensure the availability of quality and affordable medicines for people.