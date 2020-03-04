DRAP teams to ensure personal protection equipment availability

On the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has constituted teams to ensure availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) especially masks in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :On the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has constituted teams to ensure availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) especially masks in the Federal capital.

According to an official of the ministry, keeping in view the emergent situation arising due to corona virus, the ministry had directed the DRAP to constitute teams comprising federal inspector of drugs to coordinate with provincial health authorities for availability of PPE at reasonable prices in local markets of the country.

As per direction of special assistant to the prime minister on health, federal inspector of drugs teams would ensure availability of tyvek suits, disposable gowns, face shields, surgical mask, biohazard bags, goggles, shoe cover and hand sanitizer in the country.

The team would ensure free availability of these items besides identifying the stockists who were involved in black marketing and take actions against such culprits in collaboration with local administration and law enforcement agency.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat had prohibited all kinds of hoarding and profiteering of safety masks in the federal capital under section 144 Cr PC 1898.

The order would be applicable with immediate effect and remain in force for a period of two months.