DRAP To Determine Price Of Corona Vaccine: Asad Umer

Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:37 PM

Chief of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umer on Monday said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), is responsible for determining the price of corona vaccine

In an interview with a private television channel, he said there was no restriction on import of vaccine for corona virus but the companies should follow the procedure laid down by DRAP.

Commenting on high prices of vaccine being sold by private companies, he said steps would be taken to check the mechanism for selling vaccine to people.

He, however said the people would have the opportunity to buy vaccine at affordable price in near future.

Replying to a question about centers for vaccination, he said there are six hundred centers functioning at various places of Pakistan.

As far as training was concerned, he said: "We have imparted a proper training to health staff for vaccination."Expressing serious concerns over violation of standard operating procedure (SoPs), he said the people are not following the instructions as given by the concerned quarters for protection of COVID-19, pandemic.

