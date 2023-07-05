Open Menu

DRAP To Issue Warning Letters On Barcoding Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a warning to all those pharmaceutical companies that are not printing barcodes on the packing of their products

This decision was taken by the Policy Board of DRAP.

This decision was taken by the Policy Board of DRAP.

Chairing the board meeting, the Secretary of National Health Services has asked for a report on the implementation of barcoding rules.

According to these rules, pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers must print 2-D barcoding on the packaging of their products.

Putting such measures as a 2-D barcode matrix for the identification of medicinal products help in the eradication of spurious and falsified drugs that pose a serious threat to the health of citizens.

It was decided by the board that over the next two weeks printing of barcodes, as per the rules, must be ensured.

DRAP will immediately issue warning letters to all those pharmaceutical companies that have not registered their barcode data with DRAP and are not printing 2-D barcodes on the packing of their products.

This is an important step to stop the entry of spurious and counterfeit drugs into the market which can save hundreds of citizens from the harmful effects of such illegal medicines.

