DRAP to register five insulin products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The registration board of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the registration of five insulin products.

On the direction of caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan, a series of revolutionary measures are being carried out in DRAP.

As per details one product of heparin and flu vaccine was approved by the board.

With this initiative, the chain of supply of these medicines in the market will be significantly improved, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

He said that the process of registration of medicines is going on fast track.

He said that the ministry is ensuring all necessary measures for uninterrupted supply of life-saving medicines.