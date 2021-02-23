UrduPoint.com
DRAP's Central Drug Laboratory To Get WHO Accreditation Soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is being upgraded and it will soon get accreditation from World Health Organization (WHO).

According to DRAP spokesman, the authority is committed to further ensure quality of drugs through strengthening Central Drugs Laboratory.

He added DRAP is striving to strengthen its laboratories for further ensuring that quality drugs are available in the country.

In this context, upgradation of Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) situated in Karachi is one of the most important steps in making DRAP a modern-day regulatory body.

He said that CDL has recently been revamped in accordance with the international best practices. The laboratory now houses some of the cutting-edge equipment for testing and analysis of drugs, alternative medicines and medical devices.

Best practices as recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) and United States Pharmacopoeia are being implemented for performing tests on therapeutic goods, he added.

He said that CDL is now moving towards international accreditation as part of DRAP's vision to become WHO Listed Authorities (WLA).

In initial phases, CDL has been assessed for quality management system certification and is continuously engaged with WHO for its pre-qualification as one of the quality control laboratories in the country. In this regard, a peer audit by WHO is expected in April 2021.

CDL is an essential component of the quality framework that tests the samples of therapeutic goods, for their quality taken, by Federal Inspectors of Drugs (FIDs) and other departments of Federal Government across the country.

He said that regulatory testing ensures that manufacturers of therapeutic goods are manufacturing products of consistent quality and that the health of citizen is protected.

The strengthening of DRAP's CDL will also ascertain that spurious, counterfeit, substandard, adulterated and mis-branded drugs are identified, and the menace is curtailed quickly and swiftly.

