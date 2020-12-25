ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The MED safety mobile application of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) has started receiving complaints on adverse drug reactions (ADRs) from citizens across the country for taking action.

Sharing details of the mobile App with the APP, Director Pharmacy Services DRAP Dr Abdur Rashid Friday said in case of any such grievance, the victims could lodge a complaint with DRAP through the App.

He said only seven countries had developed such mobile App so far for the purpose. The World Health Organization (WHO) would directly receive complaints on any matter regarding drugs' adverse reactions.

Complainants would receive immediate acknowledgment of receipt of their reports, he added.They could submit reports on adverse reactions even when offline or to view and submit updates to previously submitted reports, Dr Abdur Rashid said.

He said there was a watch list of medications to receive personalized news and alert. While using that option one could create a watch list for drugs for receiving specific news.

He said on emergency cases, quick action would be taken and in that regard standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been developed by the authority.

Dr Rashid said there would be a separate reporting form for suspected adverse drug reactions in relation to COVID-19. "ADR reporting is a just a touch way and with active participation, citizens can contribute to the cause of safety of medicines in the country." He said all the submitted reports could also be viewed later for adding more information.

He said the app was launched on the occasion of Med Safety Week from November 2-8. The process of installing the app (on a mobile phone) was very simple and phase wise like opening the Playstore (Android) or the App Store, search for Med Safety, tap the Med Safety Icon, tap to 'install' to download the App, open the tap, select a region which is Pakistan, click continue as guest or create an account and last step is report suspected adverse reactions to medicines that had been used.

He advised citizens to keep updated with the safety alerts issued by the National Pharmacovigilance Centre at DRAP. He said that several innovative steps had been taken for maintaining quality and availability of necessary medicines in the country.

He said as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensured access of safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.

Dr Rashid said DRAP was on the way to become a world class regulatory organization at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

The authority, he said, was adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods. The harmonization of regulatory standards would improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and ultimately promote the public health.

