Drastic decrease in rail accidents during 2021-22, says official

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has beefed up precautionary measures that helped in drastically reducing accidents from 152 in 2020 to only 56 in years 2021-2022 due to the efforts being undertaken to reduce trespassing at unmanned level crossings and unauthorized locations.

The safety of train operations as per the performance agreement signed with the prime minister through the Federal Minister for Railways, the department had shown considerable progress owing to safety of trains, an official told APP.

The present government was taking several steps to improve the Railway services including the issues related to tracking maintenance that was given top priority, the official added.

In this regard, the official said that 47 unmanned level crossings were upgraded and manned and 1,561 unauthorized locations (trespassing sides) were closed.

He said the punctuality of trains was improved and all the trains were being monitored, reviewed, and rectified.

To facilitate passengers, a mobile application "Pak rail live" has also been launched for real-time tracking of trains.

The official said due to close monitoring of trains at Divisional Headquarters and Ministry level, the punctuality of trains has improved from 63 percent in the financial year 2019-20 to around 84 percent.

To a question, he said that first aid posts are established in Assistant Station Masters offices and Police Help Line Centres at all Railway Stations where para-medical staff/staff trained in first aid is available along with first aid box/emergency kits round the clock.

He said the first aid box/emergency kits were available with In-charge Guards in all running trains who were trained in first aid and provide first aid to ill passengers.

The official said that in case of serious illness In-charge Guard calls the doctors at the next coming station for providing further medical care.

Due to consistent efforts by the present government, the freight sector had also shown considerable improvement and an average of 25,054 tons per day had been transported from Karachi during 2021-22 as compared to 23,051 tons per day during 2019-20, he added.

He said the competitive freight rates to attract more traffic have been introduced and high capacity/high-speed hopper trucks have been inducted into the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal.

The official said that outsourcing of freight trains has also been initiated under Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) to earn more revenue for the department.

