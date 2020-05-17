Drastic policies needed for survival of export sector: PRGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :-:Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar on Sunday said there was a dire need to formulate drastic policies for the survival of export sector of the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP, Ijaz A. Khokhar said that trade and commerce activities were adversely affected by the COVID-19 while its impact on industrial sector was now visible in the country.

Under the prevailing situation, he suggested the government should consider on the revival of zero rated regime for the survival of exports of the country. It is high time the government should announce previous system "No Payment No Refund" to save export sector of the country, he said.

Ijza further said at this critical juncture, "We are direly needed an economy stimulus plan coupled with relief package by the government to ensure the continuity of production".

He said that business community was facing serious hardship because of limited business as most of orders had been cancelled or put on hold.

"We suggest that the government should formulate a plan by taking all stakeholders on board for protecting export sector of the country which is under certain threats", he said.

Under the circumstances, he also suggested that the government should focus attention towards establishing regional, provincial and central level task force and formulation of sector wise and regional polices which would help the government not only in resolving the problems confronted by exporters but also their needs.

The PRGMEA chief coordinator said that the government should announce "Question Free Investment" and tax holiday to meet the new product line and allow import of raw material and accessories duty free.