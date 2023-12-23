Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Spokesperson Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umar Butt, in a statement, said that the last date for Hajj applications, under regular scheme, will expire till banking hours today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) The Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme would be held on Thursday, the officials concerned said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umar Butt, in a statement, said that the last date for Hajj applications, under regular scheme, will expire till banking hours today.

He said over 66,000 applications have so far been received in the regular Hajj scheme.

Muhammad Umar Butt further said that the last date for sponsorship scheme has been extended till 31st of this month on the insistence of overseas Pakistanis. The intending pilgrims can deposit money in Dollars by the end of this month.

Saudi Aviation has given a deadline of second January to airlines to submit the Hajj flights schedule.