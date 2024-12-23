Draw held for distribution of modern agricultural equipment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Under Chief Initiative Agriculture Transformation Plan, a draw was held for the distribution of modern agricultural equipment among farmers.

The winners were announced after the draw was held at 12 centers established in Sargodha under the supervision of ADCR Fahad Mahmood, Deputy Director Agricultural Engineering Zamrid Riaz Bhatti, Deputy Director Extension and ADCR representative Naseer Ahmed Kiani. Deputy Director Monitoring Agro-Cultural Engineering Israr Hussain Kazim said that on the orders of Director General Field Agriculture Department Engineer Sajjad Naseer, a draw was held for the purchase of 35 different agricultural equipment for the promotion of mechanized farming by implementing the Agriculture Transformation Plan as per the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for which 12 centers were established in Sargodha.

The Punjab government has provided farmers with modern agricultural equipment. Up to 60 percent subsidy and relief of up to Rs. 5 lakh will be provided. In this regard, Sher Khan, Bakht Nawaz and Muhammad Asif from Sargodha center, Imran Ikram, Noor Usman and Haroon Arshad from Bhagtanwala center, Manik Khan, Amjad Sher and Muhammad Afzal from Bhalwal center, Nasir Iqbal, Ghulam Rasool and Muhammad Afzal from Phalrawan center, Javed Iqbal, Naeemullah and Muhammad Afzal from Bhera center, Ikramullah, Muhammad Azam and Muhammad Aslam from Miani center, Muhammad Sarfaraz, Muhammad Aslam and Shahzad Ahmed from Kotmoman center, Muhammad Bakhsh, Abid Hussain and Bakho from Midh Ranjha center, Muhammad Imran, Allah Ditta and Muhammad Abbas from Sahiwal center, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Tayyab and Iftikhar Ahmed from Salanwali center, Ghulam Jafar, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Naziz from Shahpur center, while Muhammad Zafar, Nasr Hayat and Safdar Hussain from Jhawarian center were declared successful whereas 3 candidates were declared successful from each center and 9 candidates were included in the waiting list.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said that with regard to the promotion of mechanized farming, the provision of subsidies to farmers for the purchase of modern agricultural equipment has been ongoing for the past 5 years and so far a huge amount of Rs72.4 million has been distributed in Sargodha district.