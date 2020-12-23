Draw held to distribute 32 land leveling units among farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI DEC,22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) ::The Punjab government organized a special draw for the distribution of 32 laser land leveling units among farmers, here on Tuesday.

ADC Sher Afghan was the chief guest of the ceremony while farmers, who applied for laser land leveling units, were also present.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Director Water Mangement Dr Khalid Rafique elaborated the benefits of laser leveling of land and the initiatives of financial assistance being provided by the Irrigation department. He said that millions of farmers across Punjab are directly or indirectly benefiting from this scheme.

He told that 296 applications were received out of which 182 were from Sahiwal Tehsil and 114 from Chichawatni Tehsil. After scrutiny,107 were approved from Chichawatni Tehsil while 7 were rejected. Similarly,176 applications were approved from Sahiwal Tehsil while 06 were rejected. Successful landowners will book a laser unit with the firm of their own choice and get the unit, he added.

During the draw, 16 landowners each from Sahiwal and Chichwatni tehsils remained successful.