Draw of Rs750 denomination prize bonds on Jan 15

Draw of Rs 750 denomination prize bonds will be held on January 15-01-2021(Friday) in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Thandi Sarak

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ):Draw of Rs 750 denomination prize bonds will be held on January 15-01-2021(Friday) in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Thandi Sarak.

According to the Government of Pakistan Ministry of Finance, Regional Directorate of National Savings Hyderabad, has notified for general information of all that the 85th Draw of Rs 750 Denomination Prize Bonds will be held on January 15, 2021 in the premises of SBP, Hyderabad.