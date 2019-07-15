Drawing workshop at Alhamra Art Museum begins in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a 13-day drawing workshop at Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday

Alhamra Culture Complex registered 40 children aged between 6-15 years old for the drawing workshop. Children would be taught the basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of Alhamra Art Museum's curator Ms Hajra Mehmood and exhibition officer Babar Mustafa. The workshop would continue till July 25 and certificates would be awarded to the students at the end of workshop.

At the opening ceremony of the workshop, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: "We are organizing art related summer workshop for students because arts and creativity were two inevitable elements of a comprehensive learning strategy.

" He further said, "Our teens love to learn with play and arts." This is the right phase to make them into better creative persons and open them a world of artistry, he said. "This way of learning was going to help them to grasp the knowledge better, memorize it for long and apply what is learnt in real life in a more tactical way said", he added.