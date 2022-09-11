UrduPoint.com

Draws For Rustam-e-Faisalabad Competition On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Draws for Rustam-e-Faisalabad competition on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Draws would be conducted here on Monday for selection of wrestlers to participate in Rustam-e-Faisalabad competition.

A spokesman for sports department said here on Sunday that Rustam-e-Faisalabad competition would be held on Sept 23 for which draws would be conducted on Monday, whereas trials of the selected wrestlers would be held on Sept 16-17, 2022 at Ustad Shafi Pehalwan arena at Sports Complex Dijkot Road.

Only the wrestlers who belonged to Faisalabad division could take part in this competition while more information in this regard could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9200225, 041-9200065, he added.

