Dr.Bhatti Calls On VC Abdul Latif University (SALU) Dr Parveen

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur, Professor Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti on Tuesday called on VC Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah in her Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur, Professor Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti on Tuesday called on VC Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah in her Secretariat.

Dr Parveen Shah welcomed and extended her felicitation to Dr Bhatti on his appointment as Vice Chancellor Shaikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur.

On the occasion, both the Vice Chancellors shared their mutual views for the promotion of quality higher education in the Sindh Province.

Dr Shah said we have energetic talent; it is our collective duty to reform them and bring them in various sectors of the country for development, progress and peace.

Dr Bhatti said, it is my utmost priority to bring the changes in the educational system at Shaikh Ayaz University because this University has prime location at the Upper Sindh.

It is high time to change the mindset of the youth for the development of the country, he added.

