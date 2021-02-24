DRC, a revolutionary step of KP police: DIG Hazara

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Mirvais Niaz Wednesday said that the Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) was a revolutionary step of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police which is playing its role in resolving cases in the province.

He said this during his visit to DRC Havelian that Hazara police achieved a special place in the province by its performance and commitment.

DIG Hazara also appreciated the performance of the DRC Havelian which has resolved a large number of cases through negotiation.

Mirvais Niaz said that nobody can challenge the decision of DRC as it is an autonomous body which became a part of the police through an act, it has also resolved thousands of the cases.

While talking about the importance of the DRC the DIG said that owing to social issues and scarcity of resources minor and domestic issues takes lots of time in the courts and police stations. He said that Hazara police and DRCs have resolved thousands of cases during the last four years peacefully and ended the enmities amongst the people and tribes.

He said that police is providing all sorts of facilities to the DRC's and performance of the DRC Havelian remained exemplary since its inception.