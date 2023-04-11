DRC Abbottabad settles 295 cases during first quarter of 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :SP Abbottabad headquarters Jameel Akhtar and ASP Cant. Aitraz Arif on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the DRCs Abbottabad.

Members of the Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Abbottabad and five Sub DRCs shared the performance report for the first quarter of 2023 during the meeting.

According to the report, during the first three months, DRCs received 485 applications of which 295 cases were settled with the mutual consent of both parties while the remaining 133 applications are under consideration. The cases included domestic issues, property, financial transactions and others.

DRC Abbottabad and five other sub DRCs including Havelian, Lora, Sherwan, Bakot and Galyat are working to resolve the disputes of the people on a local basis.