UrduPoint.com

DRC Approves 20 Cases Of Deceased Employees' Child For Recruitment

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DRC approves 20 cases of deceased employees' child for recruitment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The District Recruitment Committee has approved 20 cases of the applicants for employment of children of the employees of different government departments who died during service.

The meeting of the District Recruitment Committee was held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro here at Shahbaz Building on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the DRC scrutinized the documents of the applicants and accorded approval of 20 cases of the children of those government employees who died during service.

ADC Shakeel Abro said that the Sindh government was trying its best to provide jobs to the children of the employees who died during service so that the family of the deceased employee can get immediate relief.

The Section Officer Services Mansoor Ahmed Lakhan, Mukhtiarkar Admn Zuhaib Memon, Waheed Ali Jatoi and officers of concerned departments were also present in the DRC meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Died Jatoi Shakeel Family Government Best Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

14 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

1 hour ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.