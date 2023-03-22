DRC approves 20 cases of deceased employees' child for recruitment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The District Recruitment Committee has approved 20 cases of the applicants for employment of children of the employees of different government departments who died during service.

The meeting of the District Recruitment Committee was held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro here at Shahbaz Building on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the DRC scrutinized the documents of the applicants and accorded approval of 20 cases of the children of those government employees who died during service.

ADC Shakeel Abro said that the Sindh government was trying its best to provide jobs to the children of the employees who died during service so that the family of the deceased employee can get immediate relief.

The Section Officer Services Mansoor Ahmed Lakhan, Mukhtiarkar Admn Zuhaib Memon, Waheed Ali Jatoi and officers of concerned departments were also present in the DRC meeting.