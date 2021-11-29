DRC approves recruitment of 55 candidates on deceased quota

District Recruitment Committee (DRC) on Monday approved the recruitment of 55 candidates on deceased quota of District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :District Recruitment Committee (DRC) on Monday approved the recruitment of 55 candidates on deceased quota of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman District Recruitment Committee. The interviews of candidates on deceased quota were taken after complete check up of their documents and other issues.

The committee after consensus approved the recruitment of 55 candidates in departments of education, health, public health and other departments.

On the occasion DC said that deceased quota candidates have received their right and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties honestly.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu and other members of the committee.